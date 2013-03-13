The BBC's political editor said Ed Miliband's quip about David Cameron and a brewery showed a joke "can have much more power than the words".

He went back over the exchanges at PMQs with Lib Dem Steve Webb and Labour's Hilary Benn, and they looked at the future leadership of the Conservative Party with speculation surrounding Theresa May.

During their review, Andrew Neil had breaking news of MEPs rejecting the EU budget and they looked at UK relations with Brussels.

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer