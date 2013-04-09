Video

The government has proposed cutting legal aid for prisoners, newly-arrived immigrants and people with incomes of more £37,500 to reduce the overall bill.

Law Society president Lucy Scott Moncrieff said her body had mixed views on some of the changes, and the issue over legal aid for prisoners was not a "big deal".

But she claimed justice "shouldn't depend on your status in the country, it should depend on your need".

The moves are part of a wider effort to cut legal aid costs in civil cases by £350m, and trimming £220m from the criminal bill.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Tuesday 9 April.