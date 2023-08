Baroness Thatcher, Britain's first female premier, was Conservative prime minister from 1979 to 1990 and won three successive general elections.

She has died "peacefully" after suffering a stroke while staying at the Ritz hotel in central London.

For BBC Newsnight, Martha Kearney examines the multi-faceted images of womanhood that Lady Thatcher portrayed over the years - mother, housewife, flirt and warrior.