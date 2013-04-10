Media player
Jackson: Thatcher was 'a woman, but not on my terms'
Glenda Jackson said Margaret Thatcher was a woman "but not on my terms", as MPs were recalled to speak about the former prime minister.
The MP for Hampstead and Kilburn had been speaking about being brought up by women, and how Thatcherism had affected her constituents.
Speaker John Bercow later over-ruled Conservative MP Tony Baldry who claimed the Labour MP had used un-Parliamentary language in what he said should have been a session for tributes.
10 Apr 2013
