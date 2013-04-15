Video

George Galloway has criticised plans to cancel Wednesday's PMQs and Parliamentary business in the morning, that would take place at the same time as Lady Thatcher's funeral.

He complained about the "£10m on the canonisation of this wicked woman", after last week's recall of Parliament for what he said was a "totally unnecessary fawning over this woman".

The Respect MP said the country had been forced to listen to a "tidal wave of guff", especially from the BBC, and it was "absurd" to compare Lady Thatcher to Winston Churchill.

He told Jo Coburn - and her panel of Conservative Cheryl Gillan, Labour's Tessa Jowell and Lib Dem Sir Menzies Campbell - that people in Britain were "very angry" about the media coverage of the former prime minister's death and funeral.

