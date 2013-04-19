Green councillors will be elected for the first time in Essex, Cornwall and Surrey, the party leader has claimed as she predicted a rise in numbers overall in the May 2 local elections across English shire counties.

Natalie Bennett said "globalisation neo-liberalism has hit its limits" and she spoke about plans for new welfare payments, and was asked about protest votes potentially going to UKIP.

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer