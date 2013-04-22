George Osborne's economic plan "is not working" says Hilary Benn who claimed "people are more willing to consider changes and different policies now".

The shadow communities secretary was asked about Labour's lead in the polls - compared to the mid-term position of previous oppositions.

But he declined to give a prediction for how his party may perform in English local elections on 2 May, except to say it would gain seats.

Andrew Neil also asked him about house building figures.

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer