Dan Owen: Older than his years

Video

'Blues Boy' Dan Owen is just twenty, but with a voice beyond his years he's been picking up fans at music festivals worldwide, and has gained support from legendary Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood, among others.

His single 'Ships' is currently on release and he'll be gracing the Glastonbury stage this June.

Here, he sings veteran country singer Willie Nelson's Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.