Video

Stilton cheese has traditionally been made in three East Midland counties who have protection over the product name, but a Cambridgeshire village wants to be able to make the cheese that bears its name.

Shailesh Vara MP claimed those making the cheese today in Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were "new boys", and he pointed to documents dating back to 1722 to support the Cambridgeshire cause of his constituents.

But Stilton Cheesemakers' Association chairman Nigel White reckoned there had been no stilton been made in the Cambridgeshire village for 200 years.

Labour MP Alan Johnson tasted both versions to see which was better, but decided he could not tell them apart, after the panel watched a Daily Politics film on food and town labelling.

MORE FROM THE DAILY & SUNDAY POLITICS

Watch more clips of films and interviews; 'like' us on our Facebook page; watch the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, follow us on Twitter or watch programmes from the last seven days on BBC iPlayer