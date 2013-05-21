Video

Hundreds of solicitors and barristers from England and Wales are planning a demonstration in Westminster on Wednesday against government plans to cut criminal legal aid.

The Ministry of Justice is consulting on plans to save £220m from the criminal legal aid bill, which include removing the right for defendants to choose who represents them in court.

Sunday Politics West Midlands reporter Elizabeth Glinka went to Birmingham City University's law school to cross-examine some witnesses and hear how the changes could affect the profession.

