A Conservative peer has described a bill supporting same-sex marriage in England and Wales as vital for "individual liberty" and "human freedom", ahead of a key vote.

Speaking in a House of Lords debate on Monday, Lord Black of Brentwood, who is in a civil partnership with his long term partner, said he backed the bill because of - not in spite of - his Christian beliefs.

"I support it because I am a Christian and I believe we are all equal in the eyes of God, and should be so under man's laws", he said.

Peers are due to vote on the bill on Tuesday.