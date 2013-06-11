Video

The Conservatives may have benefited from losing the 1992 general election - which saw John Major re-elected and was the last time the party won an outright majority - said Ann Widdecombe.

Looking back, the former Conservative MP said "I dearly wish we had lost in '92" and so the ERM crisis would have hurt Labour, rather than her own party.

She described Mr Major as a "very good an under-estimated prime minister" but added: "It's the wisdom of retrospect that says: maybe that's the one we should have lost"

MORE FROM THE DAILY & SUNDAY POLITICS

Watch more clips of films and interviews, the Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil, our soapbox films, or 'like' us on Facebook page; 'follow' us on Twitter or see full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer