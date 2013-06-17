The present 20 government departments should be almost halved with some merged or abolished, saving £8bn a year and cutting bureaucracy and waste.

Conservative MP Dominic Raab said his plans for 11 larger departments would not hit front line services, and could lead to "more joined-up policy making".

Next week, the chancellor will announce the result of his Spending Review where departments will find out how much they will have to spend in the years ahead.

