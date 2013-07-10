Video

Times journalist Ross Clark argues that the legal profession should be reformed and that legal costs are "spiralling out of control".

Legal aid costs taxpayers about £2bn every year and criminal defence makes up more than half of the expenditure, a situation which ministers say is unsustainable in the current financial climate.

Mr Clark will debate his personal film with Conservative Nick Herbert and Labour's Hilary Benn on Wednesday's Daily Politics on BBC2 around 12:45 BST. The whole programme with film and debate will be on iPlayer for seven days.

