Video

The Duchy of Cornwall is a "major commercial property empire" but pays no corporation tax and "every one of their excuses has been taken to pieces by experts", says the chief executive of the Republic group.

Graham Smith said there was a distinction between Prince Charles and the duchy, and claimed Britain "was not getting a good deal".

Republic wrote to Margaret Hodge last year asking the Public Accounts Committee to investigate the prince's tax affairs.

On Monday afternoon, Prince Charles' chief adviser William Nye will be asked to explain why the prince pays income tax on the money he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall but no corporation tax.

MORE FROM THE DAILY & SUNDAY POLITICS

Watch more clips of films and interviews from 2013; Watch Sunday Interviews with Andrew Neil; Watch our soapbox films; Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; Social networks: 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter