The prime minister said the decision on plain cigarette packets was taken by him and the Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt - and it was the same policy as the last Labour government.

But Ed Miliband said "the prime minister does not know his facts" as Mr Hunt had been in favour of plan cigarette packs.

And the Labour leader asked whether David Cameron had ever had a conversation about plain cigarette packaging with election strategist Lynton Crosby.

The prime minister said Mr Crosby "has never lobbied me about anything", but the Labour leader accused him of "weasel words" aid he named Mr Cameron as the PM for "Benson and hedge funds".