MEP Godfrey Bloom's 'Bongo Bongo Land' remark
A UKIP politician filmed saying British aid should not be sent to "Bongo Bongo Land" has said that he stands by his comments.
In film obtained by the Guardian, MEP Godfrey Bloom was recorded telling a meeting of supporters that aid was spent on items like sunglasses and Ferraris.
He also claimed British aid was spent on fighter planes in Pakistan, which he called "treason" by the UK government.
07 Aug 2013
