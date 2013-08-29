Media player
Syria debate: 'Evidence should precede decision' - Ed Miliband
The Labour leader is laying out his party's amendment to a government motion on the UK's response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria.
Ed Miliband highlighted the timeline for the return of UN weapons inspectors and the analysis of their findings, insisting that "evidence should precede decision, not decision precede evidence."
29 Aug 2013
