Video

London property prices have increased by almost 9% over 12 months, with some of that rise fuelled by foreign investors and many claim it is pricing ordinary families out of the housing market.

Overseas buyers have seen London real estate as a safe place to invest their cash, at a time when safe assets are getting harder to find.

Eleanor Garnier looked at whether foreign investors were to blame for house price inflation, and what could be done about it.

