Funding MPs' dwindling snuff habit
Robin Fell, the principal doorkeeper of the House of Commons, discusses the 300-year-old tradition of providing MPs with snuff, a type of powdered tobacco.
It is made available free of charge for any MP who wants it - but it is Mr Fell who will eventually end up footing the bill when the current supply runs out.
BBC Parliament's Sam Francis reports.
28 Oct 2013
