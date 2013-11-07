GCHQ director Sir Iain Lobban
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Spy chief Sir Iain Lobban: 'Majority of public not monitored'

GCHQ director Sir Iain Lobban has told MPs and peers that it does not spend its time monitoring the phone calls and emails of the majority of the public.

He was being grilled alongside the head of MI5 Andrew Parker and MI6 chief Sir John Sawers in an unprecedented public hearing.

He rejected the suggestion that GCHQ was seeking to collect everyone's data and communications.

  • 07 Nov 2013
Go to next video: US spying justification questioned