The stature of the late BBC political editor John Cole was so great that Margaret Thatcher went straight to him when speaking after the Brighton bombing, said his friend and former colleague Nicholas Jones.

He said: "Although the security people are pushing them away, she goes straight to John Cole, that's the tribute."

Mr Jones spoke to Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics and looked back on the career of Mr Cole, who died on Thursday aged 85.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch full programmes from the last seven days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter