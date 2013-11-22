Video

Young people are afraid to cook, said TV chef Delia Smith, who reckoned people did not realise it saved money.

She said it saved people from a "sad little ready meal" and it can help them feel good.

The chef, who is launching an online cooking school, said it was a skill people needed to be taught, as she spoke to Andrew Neil, Michael Portillo and Alan Johnson on BBC1's This Week.

