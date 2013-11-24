Media player
Scottish Secretary: No pound union
Secretary of State for Scotland Alistair Carmichael has said sharing sterling with an independent Scotland would not work.
With the white paper on Scotland leaving the UK to be published on Tuesday by the Scottish government and the date of 24 March 2016 proposed for independence, Carmichael said it was not a case of saying Scotland "can't have" the pound but that "a currency union would not work".
24 Nov 2013
