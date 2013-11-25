Media player
HS2: Hybrid bill for London to Birmingham rail route
The 400-page hybrid bill - with an extra 50,000 page environmental statement - for first part of the HS2 rail plan was published on Monday morning.
Adam Fleming explains what happens now to the legislation for the first phase of High Speed Two - covering the southern section from London to Birmingham, for the line that is later planned to be extended to Manchester and Leeds.
25 Nov 2013
