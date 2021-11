The SNP has rebuffed criticism of a white paper which sets out what it calls a "mission statement" for Scotland's future.

The head of the Better Together campaign, former UK chancellor Alistair Darling, has accused the SNP of "ducking the big questions".

Discussing the question of a shared currency, deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that currency union was in the best interests of the rest of the UK, as well as Scotland.