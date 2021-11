Nick Clegg does not stand up to the powerful or stand up for the weak, but was a "loyal deputy to a Tory prime minster" said Labour's Harriet Harman.

But the deputy PM said her PMQs questions to him showed "no clue from those six questions what the Labour Party would actually do" before he attacked the opposition's economic policies.

