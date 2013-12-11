Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Speaker tells Tom Blenkinsop MP to take up yoga
Speaker John Bercow had an unusual suggestion to calm one errant MP making noise during Prime Minister's questions.
John Bercow told Labour MP Tom Blenkinsop: "Calm yourself, take up yoga."
-
11 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-25335524/pmqs-speaker-tells-tom-blenkinsop-mp-to-take-up-yogaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window