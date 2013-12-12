Media player
Parliamentary beard contest: Corbyn, Spellar and Harris
Ahead of the result of the Parliamentary beard of the year contest result, the Daily Politics spoke to three furry political chins about why some love, or loathe, facial hair.
Reporter Giles Dilnot heard from MPs Jeremy Corbyn and John Spellar, and Lord Harris, about why beards were more in favour with Labour politicians than Conservatives.
12 Dec 2013
