Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Howard's wife Sandra gets first tattoo at 73
The wife of former Tory minister Michael Howard has had a butterfly tattooed on her collarbone.
Aged 73, Sandra Howard, is the second notable septuagenarian to be inked - broadcaster David Dimbleby, 75, recently had a scorpion tattooed on his shoulder.
But unlike David Dimbleby, Mrs Howard, a former fashion model, admitted that the tattoo was only temporary.
She told BBC Radio 5 live's Drive: "It was really just to see the reaction and see whether it would be rather fun to have one... everybody was curious and quite encouraging really."
-
20 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-25464126/michael-howard-s-wife-sandra-gets-first-tattoo-at-73Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window