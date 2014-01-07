Media player
Boris Johnson migrant benefit ban call
London Mayor Boris Johnson has weighed in to the UK migrant debate, suggesting the ban on EU citizens claiming benefits should be two years.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage has called for immigrants to be barred from receiving any benefits until they have been resident in the UK for five years.
Speaking on LBC Radio, Mr Johnson asked why British taxpayers should be paying benefits to people whose children were living abroad.
