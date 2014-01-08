PMQs: Cameron and Miliband on fixed odds betting machines
Councils should have more powers to deal with fixed odd betting machines, said Ed Miliband after admitting his party did not go far enough in government to control them.
He called on the prime minister to back a bid later on Wednesday for further controls on the machines, ahead of a government report about the terminals.
David Cameron said there were "problems in the betting and gaming industry", but added there were more fixed-odds betting machines under the last Labour government,