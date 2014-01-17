Blair Jenkins, who leads the Yes campaign, and Blair McDougall, campaign director for Better Together, react to William Hague unveiling a series of UK government papers challenging the case for Scottish independence.

They spoke to Andrew Neil on the Daily Politics about an independent Scotland's relations with the EU, and the future of charging English students for university places at Scottish universities.

