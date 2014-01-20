Alison Smith
Lord Rennard complainant: 'I feel very sad'

The Lib Dems have suspended Lord Rennard from the party after its former chief executive refused to apologise over sexual harassment claims.

The peer said he felt "regret" if he had unintentionally "hurt" any women but he would not apologise and may take legal action against the party.

Alison Smith, one of the complainants, said the situation had left her feeling "very sad".

