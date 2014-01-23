Video

The "fiercely competitive world" of brokerage meant women were disadvantaged if they had children, said UKIP's leader, adding it was "a simple statement of fact".

Nigel Farage was in a feisty debate with financial analyst and commentator Louise Cooper who criticised the former City trader for the example he was setting to his daughters, claiming he was "playing to sexist bosses".

They spoke about pay levels, maternity leave and gardening leave in the financial world in a Daily Politics debate with Andrew Neil and Jo Coburn.

