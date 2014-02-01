Ed Miliband
Ed Miliband: 'Giving ordinary people a say in our party'

Trade unions, MPs and MEPs are to have their influence over Labour leadership elections reduced under plans announced by Ed Miliband.

Mr Miliband said future leadership contests would be decided by a one member, one vote election.

