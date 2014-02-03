Fierce winds, torrential rain and a tidal surge have brought misery to thousands affected by flooding and there is anger at a perceived lack of action from Whitehall.

Adam Fleming reports from the Somerset Levels - one of the worst-hit areas - and heard local people talk about their frustration, but also how the floods have brought people together.

