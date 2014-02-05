PMQs Cameron and Miliband on flooding in England
Ed Miliband said people feel they have been left on their own to deal with flooding, as the government response has been "too slow" and more could have been done.
The prime minister said thousands of homes have been saved by flood prevention schemes, and that "whatever is required" would be done.
He outlined government spending to prevent flooding, and announced another £100m will available for repairs and maintenance, but the Labour leader claimed spending had been cut in real terms.