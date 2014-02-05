Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: Speaker Bercow tells Michael Gove to write lines
Speaker John Bercow tells the education secretary off for shouting during Prime Minister's Questions, adding the "very over excitable individual" should write out 1,000 times that he will behave at the weekly session.
-
05 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-26050948/pmqs-speaker-bercow-tells-michael-gove-to-write-linesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window