The English drank ale because their water was so polluted, but his fellow Scots had no such problems, said Brian Cox.

The actor - starring in The Weir, a play about men meeting in an Irish pub - spoke to Andrew Neil about problems with alcohol, and they looked at binge drinking by the British.

In the debate on BBC One's This Week, Alan Johnson claimed there was no evidence of increased crime after Labour relaxed the licensing laws, while Michael Portillo compared the social stigma and reaction to drinking and smoking.

