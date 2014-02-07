Video

David Cameron is to urge Scotland to vote against independence in September's referendum, during a speech from east London's Olympic Park.

Mr Cameron will invoke the spirit of the Great Britain Olympic team, which won 65 medals in 2012.

Scotland's Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it is "a mistake" for Mr Cameron "to confuse politics and sport" in his speech.

Ms Sturgeon also criticised the prime minister's decision to make the speech outside of Scotland, from "the safety of London".

