Video

Food banks were "not the way forward" said the former Tory MP Edwina Currie, who argued they could be doing more harm than good.

They started on the other side of the Atlantic, and now the UK has hundreds of food banks helping thousands of families.

But the former health minister argued in her personal film that some of those on benefits may be better off than those who are donating food for them, as she spoke to Marc Godwin at the Chelwood Foodbank Plus in Greater Manchester.

Watch Daily Politics food banks debate: Edwina Currie and Marc Godwin

