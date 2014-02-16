Labour winning the traditionally safe seat of Wythenshawe and Sale East was no surprise, but most eyes were on the performance of UKIP, which came second in a by-election for the sixth time.

Adam Fleming reports on the analysis of UKIP eating into the vote of Labour, Tories and the Lib Dems, and what that means for future elections.

Sunday Politics debate: UKIP's Patrick O'Flynn and Tory Vicky Ford

