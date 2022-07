Harriet Harman has said she "regrets" that a civil liberties group she used to work for had links to pro-paedophile campaigners in the 1970s and 1980s.

The National Council for Civil Liberties granted "affiliate" status to the Paedophile Information Exchange.

The Daily Mail has urged the deputy Labour leader to explain this link.

Ms Harman accused the paper of running a "smear campaign".

Vicky Young reports.