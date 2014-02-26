Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Germany's Angela Merkel to address UK parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit the UK on Thursday, where she will address both MPs and Lords in parliament.

Ms Merkel is seen as Prime Minister David Cameron's most powerful ally in his attempts to renegotiate the UK's relationship with Europe.

Newsnight's Emily Maitlis reports.

  • 26 Feb 2014
Go to next video: Cameron and Merkel hold EU talks