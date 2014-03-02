Labour is still drawing up plans on how to take on Education Secretary Michael Gove's plans over school policies in England.

Experts offered advice to former TV historian Tristram Hunt on Labour's education policy.

Giles Dilnot spoke to former Education Secretary Baroness Morris, Christine Blower of the National Union of Teachers, Dunraven School principal David Boyle and Dr Anthony Seldon of Wellington College.

