UKIP "basically lie to people" claimed Lib Dem Ed Davey, who said the Eurosceptic party was scaremongering with claims about immigration figures.

The energy and climate change said he respected UKIP for a "clear position" over the European Union, while the Tories were divided, and Labour was "remarkably silent" over Britain's future links to the EU.

And the Lib Dem MP admitted it was "clearly a possibility" his party could come fourth in the 2014 European elections, but he said it went on to "have a really good general election result" in 2010, a year after the last polls for MEPs.

He spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics with journalists Fraser Nelson and Zoe Williams after they watched a Daily Politics film on Lib Dem party fortunes.

