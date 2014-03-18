Europe is seen as something of a Conservative obsession, with the party that took the UK in to the EEC, now talking of reform or even leaving the EU.

David Thompson spoke to Lords Dobbs, along with Conservatives MPs John Redwood and Laura Sandys, about how the debate has dominated premierships from Ted Heath and Margaret Thatcher to John Major and David Cameron.

