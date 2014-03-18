The northernmost parts of the UK have lost powers under the Scottish government, said an MSP talking of home rule and transferring powers.

Shetland MSP Tavish Scott claimed "Edinburgh does not tend to pay much attention to the islands", and there were calls for "a range of economic and social powers".

Baron Lamont of Lerwick, better known as the Shetland-born former chancellor, looked at the powers given to Faroe Islands, which are part of Denmark.

And he claimed "Scottish oil would go out of the window" if Shetland declared independence, as the pair spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics, six months ahead of the Scottish referendum to decide its position in or out of the UK.

