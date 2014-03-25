The retiring editor of the Press Association in Ireland said Northern Ireland was "mired in some sort of a swamp" as he looked back over his career of 45 years.

Deric Henderson recalled working with Lady Thatcher as a "very difficult and challenging time" because of the security around travelling with the then-prime minister after the IRA hunger strikes.

He called for better "stewardship" from the politicians of today in Belfast, and for them to work together, claiming that while Northern Ireland was in a better place, he added: "We should be in a much better place."

Mr Henderson was talking to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics, along with guest Alistair Carmichael, after they watched a film looking back over his career.

